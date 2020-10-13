Save up to $300 on a Brand New Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, S20+ 5G, S10 and More this Prime Day [Factory Unlocked Models]
You can save up to $300 on select Android smartphones from Samsung this Prime Day 2020. This includes the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, S20+ and more.
Prime Day 2020 Lets You Save Big on Select Android Phone from Samsung, Including the Mighty Note 20 Ultra, S20+ 5G and More
Samsung is offering a handful of factory unlocked phones on sale, including last year's Galaxy S10, the S20+ 5G, the recently launched Note 20 Ultra, and a few other phones from the Galaxy A series lineup. All of these models are factory unlocked, meaning you can pop in a SIM card of your choice without worrying about being tied to a particular carrier.
Buy Samsung Galaxy A71 5G Unlocked - Was $599, now just $419
Buy Samsung Galaxy S10 Factory Unlocked - Was $749, now just $574
Buy Samsung Galaxy A21 Factory Unlocked - Was $249, now just $199
Buy Samsung Galaxy S20+ Plus 5G Factory Unlocked - Was $1,199, now just $899
Buy Samsung Electronics Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Factory Unlocked - Was $1,449, now just $1,199
As you can see from the list, there is a smartphone in there for everyone. Whether it's something budget-friendly or the cream of the crop, you will find something for sure. But, if you are seeking for a personal opinion, I would highly recommend going for the S20+ 5G as it represents insane value for money. Not only you are getting the best-in-class display, but it packs the latest 5G tech to keep you up and running at full speed as long as there is coverage. S Pen fans will naturally gravitate towards the Note 20 Ultra.
