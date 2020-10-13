Amazon's Prime Day 2020 sale is now live and you can pick up a 3rd-gen Echo Dot with a Smart Plug thrown in for just $23.99.

Home automation can be an expensive hobby but it doesn't have to be anymore thanks to this deal from Amazon. For a limited time only, you can pick up a brand new Echo Dot with Amazon's very-own Smart Plug for a low price of just $23.99. This deal saves you $50.99 instantly, which is absolutely insane.

The Echo Dot does not need any sort of introduction. You already know that it is a smart speaker which packs the world's best smart assistant inside - Alexa. Ask her anything and she has answers for whatever you may have in your mind. Apart from that, the Smart Plug from Amazon features Alexa support, which means you can control it from your voice. Just hook up an old lamp to it and you will give it the smarts it really deserve.

Includes Echo Dot (3rd gen) and Amazon Smart Plug – everything you need to start your smart home.

Echo Dot is our most popular voice-controlled speaker, now with improved sound and a new design.

With Echo Dot and Amazon Smart Plug, you can add voice control to any outlet.

Ask Alexa to play music, answer questions, read the news, check the weather, set alarms, control compatible smart home devices, and more.

Simple to set up and use—plug in, open the Alexa app, and start using your voice.

This is a Prime Day 2020 deal which means you have to be a Amazon Prime member in order to make use of this discount.

Buy Echo Dot (3rd Gen) bundle with Amazon Smart Plug - Charcoal - Was $74.98, now just $23.99