Google makes the best Chromebook there is. And right now, you can pick up that very same Chromebook - Pixelbook Go - for a low price of just $1,199. That may sound a little steep, but things get better than it packs some of the best hardware there is on the market, including a powerful Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 256GB SSD and more. Sounds a little too much for ChromeOS, but it's better to be overpowered than under, right?

Pixelbook Go lets you stay unplugged for up to 12 hours, [1] so you don’t need to carry a charger; when you do need a charge, get up to 2 hours of battery use in just 20 minutes so you can keep going [2]

Lightweight Chromebook laptop that’s barely 2 pounds and 13 millimeter thin with a grippable design, making it easier to carry[3]

Protects your data, passwords, and information with the Titan C security chip and built-in antivirus software; Chrome OS updates automatically to give you the latest features and security [4]

Starts up in seconds so it’s always ready when you are; the 8th Gen Intel Core Processor is quick and responsive, powering everything you do[5]

Pixelbook Go is a quiet and comfortable laptop with a backlit keyboard, ultra quiet keys, and and a spacious touchpad that only needs a light touch

With the Pixelbook Go, you can expect up to 12 hours of battery life, access to millions of Android apps, touch-screen support, USB-C, timely ChromeOS updates and so much more. If you want the best in the Chromebook lineup, it really does not get better than this.

