Prime Day is offering a chance for everyone to save up to 30% on a ton of products, including laptops, tablets, desktops, display and more.

Save 30% on Tablets, Desktops, Laptops, Ultra-Wide Displays and So Much More this Prime Day

Amazon is offering everyone weird and wonderful ways to save on a lot of products today. And if you are looking to save some money on the tech side of things then you will love this huge list of products on sale. It includes tablets from Samsung, displays from LG, desktops from Acer and so much more. Even if you are looking for a budget gaming laptop or PC, you'll find it in here.

You can check out all the deals by going to this link. Remember, this is a one-day only sale, so make sure it counts!

Check out more deals below: