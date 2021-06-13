Halo Infinite Teases a Cortana Mystery, Shows MP Footage; Holiday Release Confirmed

Microsoft has a lot to show off at E3 2021, but no matter what else they have in the bag, Halo Infinite was still the game most anticipated by the Xbox fanbase. Given the mixed reaction to last year’s Halo Infinite gameplay reveal, Microsoft and 343 had a lot to prove. Whether or not they delivered at this year’s Xbox & Microsoft E3 Games Showcase, will be up for debate.

We got some new hints about the game’s single-player campaign, including a chat between Master Chief an imposter Cortana, who hasn't been deleted for some reason. We also got a look at a hearty chunk of Halo Infinite’s free-to-play multiplayer, including some new and old modes. You can check out the new Halo Infinite E3 footage for yourself, below.

Not sure what was going on with that little chat between Master Chief and that AI? Here's a bit more detail on Halo Infinite's story...

We are continuing the story of the Master Chief and Cortana from Halo 5, but also telling a story that’s welcoming for new players. Cortana’s fate is one of the Infinite campaign’s big mysteries, and early in the story, you will meet a new UNSC AI, “the Weapon”, that was created to help stop Cortana. Together with the Pilot, the Master Chief, and the Weapon begin an epic adventure to explore Zeta Halo, defeat the Banished forces who control the ring, and unravel even more mysteries along the way.

As for the free-to-play multiplayer, Halo Infinite's Joseph Staten is promising a steady stream of new content post-launch.

Even though launch is a huge moment, it’s just the beginning of Halo Infinite’s Great Journey (sorry, I couldn’t help myself). A major focus for our team is the content we’ll deliver after the game has shipped, and work has already started on our first year of content — and beyond. You saw some examples of that effort in our Multiplayer Trailer, with tons of Spartan customization options that will be part of our very first season, “Heroes of Reach,” including a super-sweet Yoroi Spartan. And in case you were wondering, the Yoroi armor is free and you can unlock it just by playing events in Season 1. When it comes to gameplay, our goal is to deliver a multiplayer experience that honors classic Halo combat while also offering new players the support needed to jump in and have a great time. To that end, we’re introducing the Spartan Academy and Spartan Commander Laurette who will help players familiarize themselves with maps, weapons, and equipment. We’re also introducing bot matches so players new and old can warm up before they hit the battlefield. We’ve got more in store for bots and Academy content over time that we look forward to rolling out as the game evolves.

Halo Infinite touches down on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S this holiday season. Sorry, a specific release has still not been locked down!