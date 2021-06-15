It’s been a long time since we’ve seen a new Metroid game on a home console, 2010’s divisive Metroid: Other M being the last one, but it seems Samus is making her return in time for her 25th birthday. Today during the Nintendo Direct E3 2021 show, the company announce Metroid Dread, an all-new classic 2D adventure (the first in 19 years) developed by the team at MercurySteam, (who previously made the solidly-received 3DS game Metroid: Samus Returns). The game appears to feature an all-new look for Samus, as well as some new robotic enemies. Check out a trailer for Metroid Dread, below.

For those who aren't hardcore fans of the series, Metroid Dread has taken on near-legendary status, as it was first rumored all the way back in 2005, but never materialized. Most gave up hope that the game actually existed long ago, but Nintendo is full of surprises! Here's Nintendo's official description for Metroid Dread:

Samus’ story continues after the events of the Metroid Fusion game when she descends upon planet ZDR to investigate a mysterious transmission sent to the Galactic Federation. The remote planet has become overrun by vicious alien lifeforms and chilling mechanical menaces. Samus is more agile and capable than ever, but can she overcome the inhuman threat stalking the depths of ZDR? Face off against unrelenting E.M.M.I. robots - Once DNA-extracting research machines, the imposing E.M.M.I. are now hunting Samus down. Tensions are high as you evade these E.M.M.I. to avoid a cruel death while finding a way to take them down. Find out what turned these robotic wonders into the scourge of ZDR and escape with your life.

Once DNA-extracting research machines, the imposing E.M.M.I. are now hunting Samus down. Tensions are high as you evade these E.M.M.I. to avoid a cruel death while finding a way to take them down. Find out what turned these robotic wonders into the scourge of ZDR and escape with your life. Feel Samus’ power grow as you gain maneuvers and abilities - Acquire new and familiar abilities as you traverse the many environments of this dangerous world. Parkour over obstacles, slide through tight spaces, counter enemies, and battle your way through the planet. Return to areas and use your new abilities to find upgrades, alternate paths, and a way forward. Explore the sprawling map, evade and destroy E.M.M.I. robots, and overcome the dread plaguing ZDR.

Metroid Dread grapple hooks onto Nintendo Switch on October 8