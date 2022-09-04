FSR 2.0 Added to Deep Rock Galactic, Coming Soon to Saints Row

AMD FSR 2.0, the latest version of the image reconstruction technique, has been added to Deep Rock Galactic with the latest Oktoberfest-themed patch. Danish studio Ghost Ship Games explained:

Didn’t we just release support for FSR 1.0?

Well, yes, and now there is a brand new version supported in the game. We heard good things from a lot of you who used FSR 1.0 and DLSS in Deep Rock Galactic, so we are excited to see what this new version can do in terms of performance. Early FSR 2.0 testing shows promising results.

We are also leaving FSR 1.0 in, so you can select between the two versions if you should have any compatibility issues or your setup benefits from a specific version. We truly are spoiled for choice when it comes to upscaling technology.

As mentioned by Ghost Ship Games, Deep Rock Galactic previously received FSR 1.0 and NVIDIA DLSS support around five months ago. The developers have also introduced support for NVIDIA Reflex, the latency-lowering technology.

AMD itself also revealed that FSR 2.0 will soon be added to Volition's Saints Row reboot.

Unleash your system in Saints Row: coming soon with FSR 2.0 and one of the titles included with select Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards in the Raise the Game bundle. https://t.co/TYV1MBUsOI pic.twitter.com/RYF3xpM2ze — Radeon RX (@Radeon) September 1, 2022

Saints Row supports ray traced indirect lighting but does not currently offer any advanced upscaling technique. FSR 2.0 will definitely help performance when using ray tracing.

In total, fourteen games already support AMD FSR 2.0:

Another 20 games scheduled to get AMD FSR 2.0 support soon have been confirmed, too.