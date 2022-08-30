Lies of P PC Requirements Revealed; Radeon RX 6700/ GeForce RTX 2060 Recommended

The official Lies of P PC requirements have been revealed by Round8 Studio and NEOWIZ.

The promising Bloodborne meets Pinocchio title received some impressive new gameplay footage alongside a release frame during Gamescom last week, and many considered the action RPG to be quite the pleaser. As a matter of fact, the game received several awards during last week’s event, including awards for Best Action Adventure Game and Best Role Playing Game.

We know it's coming to PC and the next-gen consoles, but what kind of setup will PC players need to be able to play this promising-looking soulslike? Well, we now have the official minimum and recommended PC requirements, as revealed through Steam. As can be seen below, PC players will need at least an AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB GPU, although NEOWIZ and Round8 Studio recommend a Radeon RX 6700/ GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card.

Lies of P PC Requirements

MINIMUM:

OS: Windows 10 64bit

Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 1200／Intel Core i5-7500

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB

DirectX: Version 12

RECOMMENDED:

OS: Windows 10 64bit

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 / Intel Core i7 8700

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6700 / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060

DirectX: Version 12

About Lies of P

Lies of P tells the story of Pinocchio as never seen before. As the puppet mechanoid Pinocchio, players will wind their way through the streets of a ruined city, crafting weapons from the materials found in the world and interacting with the remaining few who manage to survive in this hellscape. The more lies told, the more human players become, with all the advantages and disadvantages it entails. Lies of P features profound narrative choices and deeply customizable character progression to round out its RPG features.

Lies of P is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X in 2023. The game will also be available on Xbox Game Pass on day one.