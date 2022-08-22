Menu
Here’s Some Saints Row PC 4K Gameplay; System Requirements Confirmed

Alessio Palumbo
Aug 22, 2022
Saints Row Gold

We've been able to play the Saints Row reboot for the past few days (courtesy of publisher Deep Silver), but we're not ready to pass judgment on Volition's latest open world game yet.

That said, we did capture some gameplay from the PC version for you to enjoy. There are no main quests, so no need to be afraid of spoilers.

The game supports ray tracing for indirect lighting, which definitely improves the otherwise unremarkable graphics. However, it comes at a significant performance cost, and it cannot be offset by AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution or NVIDIA's Deep Learning Super Sampling, as these techniques are unavailable in Saints Row. As such, we decided to turn it off for our playthrough on PC (equipped with 12700KF CPU and 3090 GPU).

By the way, the developers have finally shared the full PC specs for Saints Row. You can find them below.

Minimum

  • CPU: Intel Core i3-3240 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200
  • GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 480
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixels (FHD) @ 30fps
  • DirectX: 11
  • Storage: 50GB available
  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Recommended

  • CPU: Intel Core i7-6700K or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X
  • GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD Radeon RX 5700
  • RAM: 12GB
  • Resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixels (FHD) @ 60fps
  • DirectX: 12
  • Storage: 50GB available with SSD
  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit

High

  • CPU: Intel Core i7-10700K or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
  • GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 or AMD Radeon RX 6700XT
  • RAM: 16GB
  • Resolution: 2560 x 1440 pixels (QHD) @ 60fps
  • DirectX: 12
  • Storage: 50GB available with SSD
  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Ultra

  • CPU: Intel Core i5-12600 or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
  • GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080Ti or AMD Radeon RX 6800XT
  • RAM: 16GB
  • Resolution: 3840 x 2160 (UHD/4K) pixels @ 60fps
  • DirectX: 12
  • Storage: 50GB available with SSD
  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Check out our dedicated page for a full information roundup of Saints Row's gameplay systems and mechanics. The game will be released tomorrow on PC (as an Epic Games Store exclusive), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and Google Stadia.

