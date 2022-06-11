FSR 2.0 Coming to The Callisto Protocol, HITMAN 3; FSR 1.0 Now in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, V Rising

Yesterday, AMD announced a slew of upcoming games that are going to get FSR 2.0 support: Abyss World, Hitman 3, Rescue Party: Live!, Super People, and The Callisto Protocol. That's in addition to the three games that already support FSR 2.0: Deathloop, Farming Simulator 22, and God of War.

There are now sixteen upcoming games adding FSR 2.0 at some point, according to AMD:

MetalFX Upscaling Tech Is Apple’s Answer to NVIDIA DLSS, AMD FSR, and Intel XeSS

Abyss World, Asterigos, Delysium, EVE Online, Forspoken, Grounded, Hitman 3, Microsoft Flight Simulator, NiShuiHan, Overprime, Perfect World Remake, Rescue Party: Live!, Super People, Swordsman Remake, The Callisto Protocol, and Unknown 9: Awakening.

In some of them, such as Hitman 3, Microsoft Flight Simulator, and Super People, it will be even possible to make a direct comparison with NVIDIA DLSS. IO Interactive's Hitman 3 is also supposed to get Intel XeSS support, as it was actually featured in the original demonstration from last October alongside The Riftbreaker. However, Intel's AI-based upscaling technology has been delayed to early Summer and we still don't exactly know when the first games will be updated with XeSS support.

FSR 2.0 certainly impressed everyone by delivering similar quality and performance to DLSS without any sort of hardware requirements. That said, some game developers are still adding the spatial upscaling-based FSR 1.0 to their games, likely because they had begun doing that work before the new temporal antialiasing-based FidelityFX Resolution was finalized by AMD.

The following games have recently added FSR 1.0 through patches:

Arma Reforger, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Dolmen, Hitman 3, iRacing, Project Xandata, Raji: An Ancient Epic Enhanced Edition, Sniper Elite 5, The Elder Scrolls Online, and V Rising.

AMD concluded the blog post update teasing more FSR 2.0 games being added to the list in the coming weeks and months. Stay tuned here to get all the latest updates on FidelityFX Super Resolution game compatibility.