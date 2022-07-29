Menu
Grounded 1.0 Gets a Solid September Release Date, Will be the “Biggest Update Ever”

Nathan Birch
Jul 29, 2022
Grounded

It’s been a long 2-year journey, but Obsidian has locked down a solid late-September release date for the full 1.0 version of their backyard “Honey I Shrunk the Kids” style adventure, Grounded. You can check out Grounded director Adam Brennecke’s announcement of the release date, below.

Before the full launch, Obsidian has released one more small early access update, which includes the following additions and changes.

  • Pet gnats
  • A new building called the Cookery
  • Some revisions to weapons and armor upgrades

Excited for the full release of Grounded? Here’s a bit more information about the update

"The full release will include all 12 updates already released during Game Preview/Early Access development, but now players will be able to unravel the entire mysterious story behind Grounded and their shrunken-ness. Find out how the teens got into the yard and the mad scientist behind it in the fully playable campaign — all of which can be experienced alone or with a group of friends.

The full release, Version 1.0, will also open an entirely new part of the Grounded world — the upper yard. This new section includes a ton more of the backyard to explore along with new armor recipes, new weapon recipes, and some secrets that we just can’t bring ourselves to spoil for you all. Nah, we will spoil something! The Mantis, an insect consistently requested by our incredible community. Finding its way into the yard as a new boss, it may be players’ undoing."

In other Grounded news, the game is getting an animated TV series adaptation, with a former Star Was: Clone Wars writer penning the scripts.

Grounded launches on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on September 27. The full version of the game will set you back $40.

