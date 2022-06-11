Asterigos: Curse of the Stars Gets Boss Gameplay Showcase

At the Guerrilla Collective showcase, Taiwan-based independent game developer Acme Game Studio shared a new boss gameplay showcase of their debut title, the action RPG Asterigos: Curse of the Stars.

Due to be published by tinyBuild in Q3 2022 for PC (Steam), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X, Asterigos: Curse of the Stars will support FSR 2.0 as confirmed by AMD.

