Dying Light 2 Community Update Adds FSR 2.0 and Much More

Alessio Palumbo
Aug 24, 2022
Dying Light 2

Dying Light 2 developer Techland announced the release date of the first arena-themed DLC, Bloody Ties, at Gamescom Opening Night Live. They also released the first community update on PC, with consoles getting the patch soon. With this update, Techland focused mainly on feedback received directly from the players.

New options:

  • Added a new Color Grading option in Video settings. Try "Gritty" to make your game look similar to the Dying Light 2 2019 gameplay presentations.
  • Added possibility to toggle Chromatic Aberration (on/off) in Video settings.

General improvements:

  • Various graphical improvements, including new screen space ambient occlusion (SSA01 implementation.
  • Various image clarity improvements, including new temporal anti-aliasing (TM) implementation and improved texture filtering.
  • Weapon mods can now increase weapons' maximum durability.

PC version:

  • Added AMD FSR 2.0 support.
  • Improved management of GPU memory in DirectX 12 mode, especially when Ray-Tracing is enabled.

Changes to Infected:

  • More Biters are now roaming The City.
  • Biters are now more aggressive at night. Virals are now much more vigilant and will leave their hideouts more eagerly if they hear a fight nearby.
  • You will encounter more Special Infected at night.
  • Be wary of Dark Hollows and Forsaken Stores during the day - encounters there can be quite VOLATILE.

PS5 version:

  • Added Balanced Mode.
  • Added Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support for "Performance Mode".
  • Resolution Mode works in native 4K/30 FPS.

Xbox Series X version:

  • Increased resolution for Balanced Mode.
  • Resolution Mode works in native 4K/30 FPS.

And much more!

Dying Light 2 Bloody Ties will be available on October 13th for all platforms, priced at $9.99 as a standalone DLC.

NEW STORY

Embark on a new Dying Light 2 adventure. Secure yourself a spot in the Pantheon of the best fighters, help your new friend Ciro in his quest to avenge his brother’s death and discover the true nature of the tournament.

NEW LOCATION

Enter Carnage Hall - a place filled with wealth and splendor, where every fight is a narrative spectacle and the strongest seek fortune and fame.

NEW WEAPON: SHIELD GLOVE

Discover a new way to play with the Shield Glove, and make creative combat in Dying Light 2 even more creative.

NEW GEAR

Obtain new gear in the tournament where strength matters the most and weapons are a symbol of status.

SPECTACLES & SHOWS

Play the role of your life in Spectacles - multi-objective arena shows with unique stories narrated by Astrid herself, each resembling traditional tales and fables with a wicked twist. Test your skill in arena challenges - special trials where you’ll fight new mutated enemies, face murderous hordes, and get to perform daredevil action.

