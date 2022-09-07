Menu
FSR 2.0 Added to Ghostwire: Tokyo with Tsukimi Update

Alessio Palumbo
Sep 7, 2022
FSR 2.0 Ghostwire: Tokyo

AMD FSR 2.0 (FidelityFX Super Resolution) gets another surprise addition. Yesterday, Rockstar Games suddenly dropped it in Red Dead Redemption 2/Red Dead Online with the latest update (which also introduced an NVIDIA DLSS slider, by the way), and today Japanese developer Tango Gameworks did the same for Ghostwire: Tokyo with the so-called Tsukimi update.

For those unfamiliar with Tsukimi, it is a Japanese festival that honors the autumn harvest moon where people eat rice dumplings called Tsukimi dango and a rice cake called mochi.

To celebrate the event, the game's developers added an emote and a costume:

  • Mochitsuki Emote

    Akito and KK prepare mochi in the traditional way with this emote.

  • Happi Costume

    A lightweight and brightly-colored coat worn during summer festivals.

Of course, the update's real highlight is the addition of AMD FSR 2.0. The game already supported FSR 1.0 and NVIDIA DLSS.

AMD FSR 2.0

The moon isn’t the only beautiful thing this week: this update includes support for AMD FSR 2.0 on PC, AMD’s temporal upscaling technology that boosts framerates while delivering high-fidelity visuals.

You can enjoy these performance improvements on PC by enabling “AMD FSR 2.0” under Options > Graphics > Upscaling.

Bug Fixes
All Platforms
  • Corrected issue where a specific enemy attack was not working as intended
  • Special effects when Lamentation Visitor appears now display properly
  • Addressed “order of display” issue for one of the collectibles
  • Fixed fast travel issue during the Zashiki-warashi side mission
  • Fixed a “cannot proceed” bug in Chapter 2
PC Fixes
  • Addressed auto-save issue at the start of a boss battle in Chapter 3

With this latest addition, AMD FSR 2.0 is now officially supported in sixteen games, with many more to come, such as Volition's Saints Row. To read more about Ghostwire: Tokyo, check our full review (8/10).

Ghostwire: Tokyo may be the best game yet from developer Tango Gameworks. It's a great and meaty action/adventure game featuring an enticing universe, solid combat, and excellent exploration of the wonderfully designed Tokyo.

