Major Chernobylite Update Adds FSR 2.0 Support and Improves Ray Tracing Effects; Free ‘The Arrival’ DLC Released

A major Chernobylite update has been released by The Farm 51, adding support for FSR 2.0 and improving ray tracing effects.

Today marks the game’s first anniversary, and alongside a new major patch, fans of the science-fiction survival horror RPG will be able to enjoy the new free ‘The Arrival’ DLC. The free expansion tells a short story about the fate of Sashko Horobets, one of Igor's companions. In the story, players will learn what brought Sashko to the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone.

“When we started traveling to Chernobyl to get materials for our new project, we didn't know yet where this would lead us”, the Polish developer writes in a post, celebrating the game’s first anniversary. “A few years later, in 2019, we were able to show you the first fruit of our labor - Chernobylite entered Early Access. Throughout this time, we've been collecting your feedback and working hard to make our game even better. Until that day finally arrived. Exactly a year ago, on July 28, the full version of Chernobylite was released on PC. To celebrate this occasion, we prepared something special for you! Read more to find out what ;)”

As said, we also have a new update for the title that adds support for AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 tech, improving overall quality and framerates. The development team already talked about adding FSR 2.0 support earlier this year. In addition, this new patch improves overall stability and ray tracing effects in some areas. Down below you’ll find the release notes for this brand-new update.

Chernobylite Update July 28 Release Notes Technology: Added AMD FSR 2.0 feature (please make sure to run the game in DX12 to use it!) with the following settings available: “Quality”, “Balanced”, “Performance”, “Ultra Performance”

Improved overall stability - amount of crashes you were experiencing (especially in VR mode) should be reduced now

Improved Ray Tracing effects in some areas Major bugs fixes: The issue blocking progress in “Ghost of the Past in Pripyat Residential Area” is gone. If you have a save file where the quest is already broken - don’t worry, because going through the timeline is a solution for such a case.

The issue with some of the items (and extended slots) disappearing from inventory after leaving VR is fixed. Note: Loading broken save from outside VR won’t restore items, but if you load the game saved inside VR - both items and slots will be back

The event where Semyon asks you to mine the building sometimes was not progressing even if 3+ mines were set up. We extended the trigger area, so the problem won’t occur anymore Localization updates: “Select” and “Exit” text lines on the board with Tanya’s photos were always displayed in English regardless of currently set language - now all languages have their corresponding translations We have corrected spelling mistakes visible in some of the dialogues/menus. Most of them were spotted by you and reported on the Steam forum, so thanks for that! Other: Amount of available ammo now always differ between VR and non-VR mode

Sometimes the game was crashing when Igor was killed by chernohost from specific events - it’s fixed now

We fixed some random crashes encountered when entering/leaving portals in VR mode

Chernobylite is available globally now for PC and consoles.