Elden Ring Shipments Had Reached 13.4 Million Units as of March 31
FromSoftware's Elden Ring continues to sell exceedingly well, according to publisher Bandai Namco. In the latest earnings report, the Japanese company revealed that the game had reached 13.4 million units shipped as of March 31st.
That's a 1.4 million units increase in the two weeks since March 16th, when it was announced that Elden Ring had sold 12 million units globally. That said, we should keep in mind the difference between shipped units (sent to retailers) and sold units (purchased by customers).
Still, it's another sign that Elden Ring continues to sell well while its modding scene flourishes on PC. There are Elden Ring mods to make the game easier or harder, to add transmogrification, photo mode, increased LOD, customized Spirit Summons, faster respawn/load times, restored network test classes, new mounts, VR compatibility, and seamless coop functionality. There's also a brand new Darth Vader mod if you're feeling in the mood for some Star Wars. Bandai Namco also hinted that the IP might be expanded beyond gaming, though it is still unclear what they mean by that.
Elden Ring got a perfect score here on Wccftech (and elsewhere, too) when it launched in late February.
I tried hard to find any faults in Elden Ring, but no matter how hard I tried, I couldn't find any outside of some technical issues that the developers could fix via patches. I firmly believe that perfection doesn't exist and that it is always possible to improve, but I really couldn't think of anything that Elden Ring could have done better. As such, the game wholly deserves a perfect score, an honor I would have given only to a couple of other modern games, not only for its extremely high quality but also for what it accomplished with its open world and for how it will surely influence video games as a whole in the future.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 59.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.