Elden Ring Shipments Had Reached 13.4 Million Units as of March 31

FromSoftware's Elden Ring continues to sell exceedingly well, according to publisher Bandai Namco. In the latest earnings report, the Japanese company revealed that the game had reached 13.4 million units shipped as of March 31st.

That's a 1.4 million units increase in the two weeks since March 16th, when it was announced that Elden Ring had sold 12 million units globally. That said, we should keep in mind the difference between shipped units (sent to retailers) and sold units (purchased by customers).

Still, it's another sign that Elden Ring continues to sell well while its modding scene flourishes on PC. There are Elden Ring mods to make the game easier or harder, to add transmogrification, photo mode, increased LOD, customized Spirit Summons, faster respawn/load times, restored network test classes, new mounts, VR compatibility, and seamless coop functionality. There's also a brand new Darth Vader mod if you're feeling in the mood for some Star Wars. Bandai Namco also hinted that the IP might be expanded beyond gaming, though it is still unclear what they mean by that.

Elden Ring got a perfect score here on Wccftech (and elsewhere, too) when it launched in late February.