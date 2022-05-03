Elden Ring New Mod Unlocks Additional Mounts

A new Elden Ring mod that has been shared online this week allows players to mount horses other than Torrent as well as other creatures.

The More Mounts mod requires modding the regulations file, so it cannot be used to play online. Additionally, all mounts, including horses, cannot jump, so there is no real advantage in using them in place of Torrent.

Enables you to mount more horses other than Torrent. BACKUP YOUR SAVE FILES AND YOUR REGULATION.BIN BEFORE INSTALLING. Install through either two means: 1. Simply put the regulation.bin inside your game folder and replace.

OR

2. Install yapped rune bear (https://github.com/vawser/Yapped-Rune-Bear/releases)

3. Go into res/GR/Data and put the two text files there

4. Open your regulation.bin with yapped, go to "ActionButtonParam" -> tools and import data, choose the file I provided with the same name

5. Do the same with "RideParam". WARNING

---------------

This mod is just for fun and is not meant to be fully practical. You can ride Big wolves, Ants and the Knight´s horses but you cannot jump. How to use: Simply go to a horse and you will see the button prompt for riding it. If an enemy is already riding that horse, use the buckler or any shield to parry him when he is attacking, and he will fall down.

The Elden Ring More Mounts mod can be downloaded from Nexus Mods.

