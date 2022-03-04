Elden Ring New Mod Introduces Fully Functional Photo Mode; Patch 1.02.3 Released
A new Elden Ring mod that has been released online introduces a fully functional photo mode to the game.
The new mod, which can be downloaded for free until March 10th from the Otis_Inf's Patreon Page, comes with features that we have seen in the photo modes seen in other games like full camera control, FoV control, HUD toggles, and more.
Features:
- Camera control: (Also in cut scenes)
- FoV control
- Free unlimited camera movement and rotation
- Timestop / game pause control
- Camera paths support ('dolly cam') for defining moving camera trajectories for movies.
- Game speed control (slow-motion, speed up)
- Frameskip
- HUD toggle
- Pillarbox/letterbox removal in custom aspect ratios
- Vignette removal
- Chromatic Aberration (CA) removal
- Higher LODs
- Setting for being invisible to enemies
- Sun light direction control (pseudo Time of Day)
On a related note, today From Software launched a new Elden Ring update on PC. The 1.02.3 update only fixes a controller detection bug, as confirmed by From Software on Twitter.
Patch 1.02.3 is available now for PC:
💠Fixed a problem in which controllers connected to the PC were not recognized under certain circumstances
If equipment or other items do not appear properly, please verify the game files: https://t.co/eBE8HEnXSj
Thank you for your support.
— ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) March 4, 2022
Elden Ring is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide. Learn more about the game by reading my review.
I tried hard to find any faults in Elden Ring, but no matter how hard I tried, I couldn't find any outside of some technical issues that the developers could fix via patches. I firmly believe that perfection doesn't exist and that it is always possible to improve, but I really couldn't think of anything that Elden Ring could have done better. As such, the game wholly deserves a perfect score, an honor I would have given only to a couple of other modern games, not only for its extremely high quality but also for what it accomplished with its open world and for how it will surely influence video games as a whole in the future.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 59.99
USD 799.95
USD 749.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.