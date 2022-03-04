Elden Ring New Mod Introduces Fully Functional Photo Mode; Patch 1.02.3 Released

A new Elden Ring mod that has been released online introduces a fully functional photo mode to the game.

The new mod, which can be downloaded for free until March 10th from the Otis_Inf's Patreon Page, comes with features that we have seen in the photo modes seen in other games like full camera control, FoV control, HUD toggles, and more.

Features: Camera control: (Also in cut scenes)

FoV control

Free unlimited camera movement and rotation

Timestop / game pause control

Camera paths support ('dolly cam') for defining moving camera trajectories for movies.

Game speed control (slow-motion, speed up)

Frameskip

HUD toggle

Pillarbox/letterbox removal in custom aspect ratios

Vignette removal

Chromatic Aberration (CA) removal

Higher LODs

Setting for being invisible to enemies

Sun light direction control (pseudo Time of Day)

On a related note, today From Software launched a new Elden Ring update on PC. The 1.02.3 update only fixes a controller detection bug, as confirmed by From Software on Twitter.

Patch 1.02.3 is available now for PC:

💠Fixed a problem in which controllers connected to the PC were not recognized under certain circumstances If equipment or other items do not appear properly, please verify the game files: https://t.co/eBE8HEnXSj Thank you for your support. — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) March 4, 2022

Elden Ring is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide. Learn more about the game by reading my review.