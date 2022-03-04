Elden Ring New Mod Introduces Fully Functional Photo Mode; Patch 1.02.3 Released

By Francesco De Meo
Submit
Elden Ring

A new Elden Ring mod that has been released online introduces a fully functional photo mode to the game.

The new mod, which can be downloaded for free until March 10th from the Otis_Inf's Patreon Page, comes with features that we have seen in the photo modes seen in other games like full camera control, FoV control, HUD toggles, and more.

Elden Ring Creator Feels Apologetic to Those Frustrated at His Games’ Challenge Level

Features:

  • Camera control: (Also in cut scenes)
  • FoV control
  • Free unlimited camera movement and rotation
  • Timestop / game pause control
  • Camera paths support ('dolly cam') for defining moving camera trajectories for movies.
  • Game speed control (slow-motion, speed up)
  • Frameskip
  • HUD toggle
  • Pillarbox/letterbox removal in custom aspect ratios
  • Vignette removal
  • Chromatic Aberration (CA) removal
  • Higher LODs
  • Setting for being invisible to enemies
  • Sun light direction control (pseudo Time of Day)

On a related note, today From Software launched a new Elden Ring update on PC. The 1.02.3 update only fixes a controller detection bug, as confirmed by From Software on Twitter.

Elden Ring is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide. Learn more about the game by reading my review.

I tried hard to find any faults in Elden Ring, but no matter how hard I tried, I couldn't find any outside of some technical issues that the developers could fix via patches. I firmly believe that perfection doesn't exist and that it is always possible to improve, but I really couldn't think of anything that Elden Ring could have done better. As such, the game wholly deserves a perfect score, an honor I would have given only to a couple of other modern games, not only for its extremely high quality but also for what it accomplished with its open world and for how it will surely influence video games as a whole in the future.

Products mentioned in this post

Elden Ring
Elden Ring
USD 59.99
 Xbox Series S
Xbox Series S
USD 799.95
 Xbox Series X
Xbox Series X
USD 749.99

The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.

Submit

Related