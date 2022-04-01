Elden Ring New Mod Brings Faster Respawn Times, Reduced Load Times When Fast Traveling and More

A new Elden Ring mod that has been released online introduces faster respawn times while also reducing load times in a variety of situations.

The Faster Respawn mod, like the name implies, makes respawning faster by removing the elapsed time after the You Died screen. As the mod is a modified regulation file, it can only be used in offline mode or with Easy Anti-Cheat disabled.

Elden Ring New Mod Allows Creation of Customized Spirit Summons

Interestingly enough, it has also been reported by CallMeHidden on Nexus Mods that the Elden Ring Faster Respawn mod also reduces load times when fast traveling, loading a save file from the main menu and other situations.

This has not only decreased the loading time of deaths, but it has also reduced the loading time of everything. Examples: Teleporting to graces, loading into the game from the main menu, quitting the game, and god knows how many others; this works very well with BladeCoding Startup Skip & Skip the Intro Logos (both do the same thing but are from different people)

The Elden Ring Faster Respawn mod can be downloaded from Nexus Mods.

Elden Ring is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide. You can learn more about the game by checking out my review.