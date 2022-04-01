Elden Ring New Mod Brings Faster Respawn Times, Reduced Load Times When Fast Traveling and More
A new Elden Ring mod that has been released online introduces faster respawn times while also reducing load times in a variety of situations.
The Faster Respawn mod, like the name implies, makes respawning faster by removing the elapsed time after the You Died screen. As the mod is a modified regulation file, it can only be used in offline mode or with Easy Anti-Cheat disabled.
Interestingly enough, it has also been reported by CallMeHidden on Nexus Mods that the Elden Ring Faster Respawn mod also reduces load times when fast traveling, loading a save file from the main menu and other situations.
This has not only decreased the loading time of deaths, but it has also reduced the loading time of everything. Examples: Teleporting to graces, loading into the game from the main menu, quitting the game, and god knows how many others; this works very well with BladeCoding Startup Skip & Skip the Intro Logos (both do the same thing but are from different people)
The Elden Ring Faster Respawn mod can be downloaded from Nexus Mods.
Elden Ring is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide. You can learn more about the game by checking out my review.
I tried hard to find any faults in Elden Ring, but no matter how hard I tried, I couldn't find any outside of some technical issues that the developers could fix via patches. I firmly believe that perfection doesn't exist and that it is always possible to improve, but I really couldn't think of anything that Elden Ring could have done better. As such, the game wholly deserves a perfect score, an honor I would have given only to a couple of other modern games, not only for its extremely high quality but also for what it accomplished with its open world and for how it will surely influence video games as a whole in the future.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 59.99
USD 799.95
USD 749.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter