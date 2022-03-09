Elden Ring New Mod Increases LOD Beyond Maximum Settings and More
A new Elden Ring mod that has been released online today restores LOD, shadows, and more to what was shown before the game's release.
The LOD restored mod already works fine, according to its creator, but it's more a proof of concept in its current state, as it may require further tweaking due to likely performance drops. Additionally, it is best to use this mod while playing offline to avoid bans.
Two comparison screenshots for this new Elden Ring mod have also been shared. You can check them out below.
The Elden Ring LOD Restored mod can be downloaded from Nexus Mods.
Elden Ring is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide. You can learn more about the game by checking out my review.
I tried hard to find any faults in Elden Ring, but no matter how hard I tried, I couldn't find any outside of some technical issues that the developers could fix via patches. I firmly believe that perfection doesn't exist and that it is always possible to improve, but I really couldn't think of anything that Elden Ring could have done better. As such, the game wholly deserves a perfect score, an honor I would have given only to a couple of other modern games, not only for its extremely high quality but also for what it accomplished with its open world and for how it will surely influence video games as a whole in the future.
