Elden Ring New Mod Increases LOD Beyond Maximum Settings and More

A new Elden Ring mod that has been released online today restores LOD, shadows, and more to what was shown before the game's release.

The LOD restored mod already works fine, according to its creator, but it's more a proof of concept in its current state, as it may require further tweaking due to likely performance drops. Additionally, it is best to use this mod while playing offline to avoid bans.

Two comparison screenshots for this new Elden Ring mod have also been shared. You can check them out below.





The Elden Ring LOD Restored mod can be downloaded from Nexus Mods.

Elden Ring is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide. You can learn more about the game by checking out my review.