Elden Ring New Mod Restores Network Test Classes

A new Elden Ring mod that has been shared online restores some of the content that was found in the Network Test but that did not make it into the final version of the game.

The Network Test Classes Restored brings back three classes, the Bloody Wolf, Champion, and Enchanted Knight, and adjusts the Prophet and Warrior so that they have the same stats and starting items seen in the Network Test. Some of the stats have been changed so that they can use their starting equipment effectively.

This mod replaces five of the base starting classes with ones from the Network Test, this includes changes to starting armor, stats, and also the names and Icons of the classes as well, being restored to the ones used in the network test. Classes replaced Vagabond - Replaced with Bloody Wolf

Hero - Replaced with Champion

Astrologer - Replaced with Enchanted Knight

Prophet - Just stats and starting items were changed

Warrior - Just stats and starting items were changed Some of the stats were changed from the Network Test to allow use of their starting weapons, as the requirements changed since the test.

The Elden Ring Network Test Classes Restored can be downloaded from Nexus Mods.

Elden Ring is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide. Learn more about the game by checking out my review.