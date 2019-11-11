This is perhaps the best smart bulb deal you'll ever come across. The LIFX Mini RGB smart bulb with HomeKit support is discounted to just $29.

Cycle Through Millions of Colors with the LIFX Mini Smart Bulb - Now Just $29.99 After $15 Discount

LIFX makes some of the finest smart bulbs around and the LIFX Mini is among the most popular options available at the moment. Due to its support for Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, this is one of the most versatile smart bulbs too. And of course, even without the discount, this bulb is still excellent value for many, given its insane color reproduction.

Just like any other great smart bulb, the LIFX Mini connects straight to your existing WiFi network and does not require any special hub to operate. If you like, you can use the power of your voice to control the bulbs straight from your phone or tablet, or a smart speaker.

I suggest picking up the deal right now if you are into kitting out your home with smart bulbs.

Buy LIFX Mini 800-Lumen LED Light Bulb (L3A19MC08E26) Multi Colored - 1 Pack, 120 volts, 9W - New - Was $44.99, now just 29.99

