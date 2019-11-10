Singles’ Day Deal: Apple Watch Series 5 up to $80 Off

You can pick up a brand new Apple Watch Series 5 smartwatch with a discount of up to $80 this Singles' Day.

If you are an iPhone user, apart from the Apple Watch, there's no good smartwatch option available on the platform. It has a stunning display, packed with great features and now has dedicated apps that take the functionality of the wearable to a whole new level.

The latest in the Apple Watch lineup is Series 5, and you can pick up a brand new watch for yourself at a discount too, thanks to Singles' Day. You can expect to save up to $80 on a brand new Apple Watch Series 5, depending on the variant you are getting. But regardless of the color and band you opt for, all the watches are essentially the same in terms of internal hardware. You get a 64-bit processor that keeps everything nice and smooth, a large Retina display that goes from one edge to the other, ECG, heart-monitoring and all the fitness features you'd expect.

In short, this is the ultimate Apple Watch for iPhone users and everything is nicely rounded up by an always-on display. You really won't find a better deal than this for a long while. Until or unless Apple one-ups itself later next year.

