Singles’ Day Deal: Ring Video Doorbell 2 + Echo Show 5 Combo for $139 [You Save $79.99]

You can buy the Ring Video Doorbell 2 along with the Echo Show 5 for a low price of $139 today. Take advantage of this deal and save $79.99.

Singles’ Day Deal Lets You Save $79.99 on Ring Video Doorbell 2 + Echo Show 5 Combo

Need a smart doorbell for your property? Nothing beats the greatness of Ring. Owned by Amazon, the Ring Video Doorbell is legendary in what it does. And the second iteration of the doorbell is even better, thanks to 1080p video recording and support for Amazon Alexa, allowing you to pair it up with something like an Echo Show in order to see who’s at the door and talk to them at the same time in crystal clear quality. So essentially, if you need a killer smart home combo, then buying the Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Echo Show 5 is the way to go. And without any surprise, Amazon is offering both at an insane discount.

If you buy these two separately, then you can expect to pay a total of $218.99. But pair them together and you have yourself a deal and end up saving quite a bit of money. So you end up paying just $139 at checkout.

Sounds like something you should buy today, right?

Buy Ring Video Doorbell 2 with Echo Show 5 (Charcoal) - Was $218.99, now just $139

Looking for more deals? Check out the following: