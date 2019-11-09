Get These Budget Smartphones on Discount – List Includes Xiaomi Mi 9T, Redmi Note 8 Pro, More

If your budget is a little tight and you don't want to put a strain in your wallet but still want to upgrade your smartphone, you've come to the right place. Today, we have the best deals on budget smartphones which you will come to love. Our list includes the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro, Redmi Note 8 Pro, and many more. So let's dive in to see some more details on our list of budget smartphones on discount.

Budget Smartphones on Discount for a Limited Time - Featuring Asus Zenfone 6, Mi 9T Pro, More

Before we head over to the list, take note that the budget smartphones on discount are available at a massive price drop for a limited time. So be sure to order your share as soon as you can. There's a wide variety of devices available so hurry up and choose the one that best fits your requirements.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is the company's latest addition and brings a boatload of solid improvements. The device features a 6.53-inch display with a tiny dewdrop notch up top. It is powered by the Helio G90T processor coupled with 6GB of RAM and 64G of storage capacity. It is available at a 23 percent discount, priced at $279.99. Head over to this link to get it.

Asus Zenfone 6

Asus Zenfone 6 comes with a unique design, boasting an all-screen design all thanks to the rotating camera. In addition, it is powered by the latest Snapdragon 855 chipset coupled with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage capacity. If you're interested, the device is available as part of our list of budget smartphones on discount at a 28 percent off, priced at just $499.99. Head over to this link to get it.

Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite is the light version of the company's flagship. It is powered by the Snapdragon 710 coupled with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage capacity. It is available at a 15 percent discount, making the price come down to just $295.99. Head over to this link to get it.

Xiaomi Mi A3

Xiaomi Mi A3 is one of my personal favorite devices on our list of budget smartphones on a discount. It is possibly the cheapest on our list and comes with the latest notched design. It is powered by Snapdragon 665 coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage capacity. the device is available at a 30 percent discount, priced at $185.99. Head over to this link to get it.

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro

Possibly one of the best devices on our list of budget smartphones on discount, Xiaomi Mi 9T takes the cake when it comes to performance. It is powered by the latest Snapdragon 855 chipset and 6GB of RAM with 64GB of storage capacity. If you're up for it, the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro is available at a 27 percent discount, making the price come down to just $369.99. Head over to this link to get it.

That's all for our list of budget smartphones on discount. If you're interested in getting one, be sure to avail the offer as soon as you can. If you fail to do so, the discount would revert back to its original model. In addition, also check out our list of high-end smartwatches on discount.

This is it, for now, folks. Which budget smartphone are you looking to get? Share your views in the comments.