We have a deal on the GoPro HERO7 Black that is going to save you a ton of money when bundled together with other accessories.

Start Your Outdoor Adventures with GoPro HERO7 Black at a Big Discount on 11.11

Though the HERO8 is now available for purchase, that doesn't mean in any way that the GoPro HERO7 is an inferior camera. It can record video in 4K 60 frames per second, snaps 12-megapixel photos in ultra-high quality, features HyperSmooth video stabilization and more. And obviously, the HERO7 is a waterproof camera so it will go where you can too.

The bundle on discount today features a GoPro HERO7 Black camera with an extra battery and a 32GB high-speed microSD card. But obviously, it's not a run of the mill card, but a high speed one that can easily handle 4K video at up to 60 frames per second.

if you were hoping to save big on some cool gear today then this deal should check all the right boxes for you.

Buy GoPro HERO7 Black Camera + Extra Rechargeable Battery + PNY Elite-X 32GB U3 microSDHC Card (Bundle) - Was $434.99, now just $329.99

