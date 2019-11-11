Pick up a brand new pair of AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case for just $159 today. The regular model can be had for $144.

Singles' Day Reveals a Discount on the AirPods 2, Starting at Just $144

The AirPods Pro really took the thunder away from the regular non-Pro model. But, it doesn't mean in any way that the normal AirPods are bad. Sure, they don't have noise cancelling, but the fact that they offer the legendary reliability which you come to expect from AirPods is nothing short of a treat. So when we saw a deal on the AirPods 2 with and without the Wireless Charging Case, we just couldn't help ourselves and had to share it with you.

The new AirPods 2 offer improved battery life and a new H1 chip that allows for faster pairing and features like 'Hey Siri.' You get a Charging Case that offers up to 24 hours of battery life which is nothing short of a bonus.

If you're interested in picking this deal up then make sure to head over to the link below before the price returns to normal.

Buy Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Latest Model) - Was $159, now just $144

Buy Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case (Latest Model) - Was $199, now just $159

Looking for more deals? Check out the following: