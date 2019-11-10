Deal Alert: Bose Home Speaker 500 with AirPlay 2 $100 Off

The Bose Home Speaker 500 is discounted by $100 today for Singles’ Day. Usually, this speaker will set you back $399.

Fill Your Living Room with Rich Audio with Bose Home Speaker 500 - Features AirPlay 2 and Alexa Control

Whenever we talk about Bluetooth speakers, Bose usually comes out on top when it comes to sheer audio quality. Nothing else comes close, except maybe the HomePod and Sonos. But, the thing is, Bose rules a lot of living rooms out there and their Home Speaker 500 is something which you should sincerely consider due to what it offers. And things are made easier for you given that you can pick one up for a discounted price - just $299, which is $100 off the MSRP.

Right off the bat, this thing sounds amazing. It features Bluetooth, WiFi and even AirPlay 2, giving you multiple ways to blast audio through it. There’s also support for Spotify, allowing you to listen to millions of songs using the power of your voice. Speaking of which, everything is nicely rounded up by Alexa support and a display that shows off what you are currently listening to.

Quite frankly, this is a very nice deal on a very, very impressive speaker system. We suggest picking it up right now if you’ve been wanting to get a proper AirPlay 2 speaker that sounds great. Or, you can pick up two and have both play the same thing thanks to that AirPlay 2.

Just saying.

Buy Bose Home Speaker 500 - Was $300, now just $299

