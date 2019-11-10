Singles’ Day Deal: Anker PowerWave Pad 10W Wireless Charger for $9.99

Anker is offering the PowerWave Pad 10W wireless charger for a price of just $9.99 today. Usually, this product sells for $14.

Singles' Day Deal Gets you an Impressive Wireless Charger from Anker for Just $9.99 - Grab the PowerWave Pad Today

Anker makes our favorite wireless chargers and we really can't get enough of them. So, when we saw that the PowerWave Pad was on discount, there was no way we were going to skip this deal.

It's a pad-style wireless charger that works with every single Qi compatible device, including the latest lineup of iPhones and Android devices such as the Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy S10 and more. But the great thing about this charger is that despite its low price point, it's able to push out 10W of power at any given time as long as you pair it with a Quick Charge 3.0 wall adapter.

If you the latest Android device with you, then you can top up at 10W of speed. iPhones will juice up at 7.5W set by Apple, while everything else will charge at 5W, which includes the AirPods. Needless to say that if you're a wireless charging fan, then this Singles' Day deal will appeal to you.

Buy Anker Wireless Charger, Powerwave Pad Upgraded - Was $14, now just $9.99

