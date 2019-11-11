Looking for a mirrorless camera? Then the Nikon Z6 is what you should consider and is significantly discounted today too.

Nikon Z6 with Full-Frame 24.5MP Sensor is $300 Off Today, Shoots Video in 4K, 6K Time-lapse, 120fps Slow Motion and More

Investing in a particular camera system can be a very tricky thing. You have to cut corners at times in order to make room for something as expensive as a lens. So, if your aim is to dive into a good camera system and you had Nikon in your radar then today we have a very nice deal to share with you on the Nikon Z6 mirrorless camera.

For a limited time only, you can pick up the Nikon Z6 body for low price of just $1,696. I'm saying 'low' because this is a very, very capable full-frame camera that shoots amazing photos, records epic videos and time-lapses and features the new Z Mount for 'revolutionary optical performance.'

This camera is no slouch when it comes to performance and it will shoot continuously at 12 frames per second which is nice for sports photography (to a certain extent). You can even crank this thing up to 120 frames per second to shoot amazing 1080p slow motion video. If that's not enough, you can adapt over 360 F Mount lenses for this camera for the ultimate versatility.

There are a lot of cool features in this camera and you can read it all at the product link below. Remember, this is a limited time deal only so make your move fast if you want to save big on the Nikon Z6.

Buy Nikon Z6 Full Frame Mirrorless Camera Body - Was $1,996, now just $1,696.95

