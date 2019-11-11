Singles’ Day Deal: Bose Home Speaker 300 With AirPlay 2 For $199 [23% Off, You Save $60]
Get ready to rock your room with the Bose Home Speaker 300 that too at a discounted price. It will cost you only $199 after discount of $60 on the total price of $259. Isn't that amazing?
Bose Home Speaker with AirPlay 2 is a Steal of a Deal for Just $199 Thanks to its Amazing Sound Quality and Bass
It is a space-saving wireless speaker with powerful bass and sound quality you all crave for and it also has Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant built right in. So whenever you don't feel like getting up to play some music or even turning on your smart lights, Alexa and Google Assistant are here for you. The performance of this speaker is unbelievable for its size measuring in at 6.3" H x 5.6" W x 4" D, and 2.1 lbs in weight.
On this speaker you can listen to your favorite song anyway you like whether its WiFi, Bluetooth or Apple Airplay 2. It will play everything for you on music services like Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music or Deezer etc. Who doesn't want a speaker with so many features and amazing voice quality at the same time? Only for $199 for a limited period of time.
Get your hands on Bose Home Speaker 300 before the price returns to normal.
Buy Bose Home Speaker 300, with Amazon Alexa Built-in - Was $259, now just $199
