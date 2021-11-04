Designing the Apple Watch Series 7 Was a ‘Unique’ Challenge, Claim Executives

Though we were not greeted by a flat-edge design on the Apple Watch Series 7, the latest iteration features the biggest display ever. However, achieving this feat came with its own set of challenges, according to Apple executives in the latest interview. Let us discuss what else they talked about and how they managed to incorporate an even larger screen on the wearable.

Apple Executives Say That a Re-Engineering of the Display Was Required Without Increasing the Size of the Casing Itself

Speaking with The Independent, Apple’s Vice President of product marketing, Stan Ng said that increasing the wearable’s display size while keeping the casing’s form factor relatively small was a challenge. To overcome this, MacRumors reports that Apple had to completely re-engineer the display, the front crystal, and the internal enclosure. If you did not notice, the Apple Watch Series 7 also sports borders that measure 1.7mm, while on the Apple Watch Series 6, those borders measured 3mm.

Apple Watch Series 7 Requires New 5W or Higher USB-C PD Adapter for Fast Charging

“The re-engineered display on Series 7 is a major technical innovation. Growing the display is such a huge benefit to users, but only if it doesn't compromise any other part of the experience, such as comfort or aesthetics or battery life or band compatibility.”

Putting this design into mass production may have been difficult for Apple’s suppliers, which may explain why the latest smartwatch was released much later than the iPhone 13 family. Unfortunately, the Apple Watch Series 7 does not feature any new custom silicon, with the device touting the same S6 chipset as last year’s model. The technology giant has not explained why it chose this route, but it might have something to do with the ongoing chip shortage and an exit of talented individuals from the company.

There are also no new sensors on the Apple Watch Series 7, so if you were hoping for some innovation, you might have to wait a little while longer. According to a previous report, the Apple Watch Series 8 will launch with blood glucose measuring sensor, but if the company runs into problems during its development phase, the feature will not end up on commercial units, so that is something to keep in mind.

If you are disappointed that the Apple Watch Series 7 does not sport flat edges, you can take a gander at these clones, which arrived even before the official announcement of the flagship wearable.

