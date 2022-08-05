Menu
Apple Watch Series 8 To Feature The Same Design as Current Model But in New Color Options

Ali Salman
Aug 5, 2022
Apple Watch Series 8 Design and Color Options

Apple will launch the new iPhone 14 series next month alongside the new Apple Watch Series 8. We have previously heard that the wearable will undergo a major redesign with flat edges. However, just a few weeks before the launch, we are now hearing that the standard Apple Watch Series 8 will feature the same design as the current model. Scroll down to read more details on the upcoming Apple Watch and what you can expect in terms of design.

Apple Watch Series 8 Expected to Rock The Same Design as The Current Series 7 But Might Come in New Color Options

The news was shared by Twitter user ShrimpApplePro, suggesting that the standard Apple Watch Series 8 model will not come with a redesign and instead, the company will use the same design as that of the current model. Other than this, there will be no Titanium option for the standard variant of the wearable. This contradicts with Mark Gurman's previous report suggesting that the rugged Apple Watch model will come in a Titanium casing. The "extreme" model is expected to feature a bigger display with a focus on durability.

Related StoryOmar Sohail
Apple Watch Series 8 Not Getting Any New Sensors, but Will See an Uplift in Physical Specifications

Other than this, the leaker said that their sources are not familiar with news regarding the upgraded health sensors on the Apple Watch Series 8. The wearable is expected to enter mass production this month. As for the color, the leaker suggests that the Apple Watch Series 8 will feature the new Midnight, Starlight, Silver, and (PRODUCT)RED for the aluminum variants. Additionally, the Silver and Graphite colors will be reserved for the stainless steel mode. In contrast, the Series 7 featured a variety of other color options like Space Black, Green, Blue, and Gold.

Apple Watch Series 8 Design and Color Options

The Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to arrive next month alongside the new iPhone 14 series. The iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to bring major changes to the table as far as design is concerned. Conjoined with iOS 16, the flagship smartphones will also bring Always-On technology to the iPhone 14 Pro's display.

Take note that these are mere speculations at this point and the final word rests with Apple. Henceforth, be sure to take the news with a grain of salt. We will keep you guys updated on the latest, so be sure to stick around. This is all there is to it, folks. Do you think Apple will radically redesign the upcoming Apple Watch Series 8? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

