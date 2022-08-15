New Research Suggests Apple Watch Can Detect Symptoms of Heart Attack

The Apple Watch is a very capable device and way ahead of the competition. In addition, Apple is annually upgrading the wearable with new health-tracking features and we are expecting major additions this year as well. According to new research, the Apple Watch can be used to detect symptoms of heart attack (myocardial infarction). Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

The Apple Watch is Capable of Detecting Heart Attack Symptoms With Accuracy, According to a New Research

The Myocardial Infarction condition occurs when certain muscles of the heart do not get enough oxygen due to a blockage in the blood flow. According to new research published by the Texas Heart Institute Journal, the Apple Watch can be used to help diagnose myocardial infarction symptoms using the ECG feature on various models (via MyHealthyApple). The Apple Watch Series 4 to Series 7 can record multiple ECG leads on different body parts, allowing health facilities to draw a conclusion.

The results of myocardial infarction depend on when the treatment begins. Since time plays a crucial role, the Apple Watch can provide a reliable analysis of a heart attack risk when symptoms begin to show up. It will allow users to seek medical help way ahead of an emergency for the required treatment, suggests the study.

Currently, medical researchers detect myocardial infarction using the conventional 12-lead ECG. It requires specific tools and equipment along with professional training of the staff. On the Apple Watch, there are positive electrodes on the back of the wearable and a negative electrode on the Digital Crown that allows the device to measure a single-lead ECG. While the Apple Watch is capable of providing a new screening tool, it can not replace the medical equipment used at hospitals.

The research also claims that multiple studies have shown the Apple Watch to be quite a promising device to detect myocardial infarction with accurate multiple-lead ECG signals. This is all there is to it, folks. We will share more details on the subject as soon as further details are available.

