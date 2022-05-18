Apple Watch Series 8 to Potentially Feature a Flat-Edged Design With a Flat Display

Apple released the Apple Watch Series 7 with more or less the same design as the Series 6. The Series 7 was rumored to come with a new boxier design but Apple did not see fit to introduce it last year. Now, the Apple Watch Series 8 is carrying the same rumors forward, slated to feature a flat-edged design with a flat display. Scroll down to read more details on the latest rumor.

Apple Watch Series 8 Carries Past Rumors Forward, Expected to Feature a Flat Display

According to the leaker by the name of "ShrimpApplePro" on Twitter, the upcoming Apple Watch Series 8 will feature a flat display. YouTube channel Front Page Tech also highlighted the information, citing that the upcoming wearable from Apple will feature a design that was rumored to arrive with the Series 7.

Apple Previews New Apple Watch Mirroring, Door Detection, and Live Caption Accessibility Features

ShrimpApplePro claims that there is a flat front display for the Apple Watch and there is a "high chance that this is the front glass for the ‌Apple Watch Series 8‌." However, there is no information about the overall design of the Apple Watch Series 8. It could be true that the flat display is part of a flat-edged design for the Apple Watch that was heavily rumored to arrive last year.

We have also previously seen CAD renders of the new design and Apple will likely launch it with the Apple Watch Series 8. Since the design did not make it to life last year, take the news with a pinch of salt since the final word rests with the company. Instead of rocking the new design, the Apple Watch Series 7 launched last year with an even rounder design.

Apple is expected to launch three variants of the Apple Watch this year, including a new rugged "Explorer Edition" with enhanced durability. Following the information, Prosser shared renders by Ian Zelbo showing the new flat-edged design for the Apple Watch Series 8. This is all there is to it, folks. Share your valuable insights with us in the comments section below.