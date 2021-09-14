The New Apple Watch Series 7 Goes Official with a Larger Screen, Better Durability and More

Apple has finally announced the Apple Watch Series 7 at the event; the new Apple Watch brings many new features over the predecessor while looking at a familiar design. The new watch brings a lot of new features, to begin with.

For starters, there is better support for both bikes and e-bikes, as far as workouts are concerned. Meaning the works out can start and stop whenever you are out there in the field. Additionally, there is also fall detection that will help you have an even better experience. These features are part of the new watchOS 8, which will make the Apple Watch.

The Apple Watch Series 7 offers a 20% more screen area than the predecessor, and Apple has talked about how it has been completely reengineered with 40% borders. The shape of the watch has been refined as the case, and the display now offers softer edges. The watch display is 70% brighter, and Apple has talked about being fully optimized.

Not just that, the buttons have been redesigned and are made larger that complements the new shape of the watch. Apple has done that to make it easier for you to tap the buttons faster. The Apple Watch Series 7 now has a full keyboard that uses machine learning for learning your texting patterns.

The watch also brings 33% faster charging speeds. This means that 8 minutes of charging will be enough for 8 hours of sleep tracking, and the Watch Series 7 will take 45 minutes to go from 0 to 80%. The new charging method is going to use USB Type-C Cable with a magnetic charging puck.

The Apple Watch Series 7 also brings new watch faces and a new modular face to help you with stats. Apple has also improved its durability and called it the most durable Apple Watch. The watch also comes with 50-meter water resistance and an IP6X rating.

The Apple Watch Series 7 also brings an all-day battery level.

The Series 7 will be available in 5 colors and will be available later this fall. Apple has not given us any specific release date. This lines up with the fact that there could be production delays in recent weeks. The Apple Watch Series 7 will be available in various materials starting from aluminum, titanium, and stainless steel.

