Apple Watch Series 8 to Have a 12 Percent Larger Display Than the Biggest Apple Watch Series 7 Available

The Apple Watch Series 8 has previously been reported to arrive in three display sizes, with the biggest one expected to surpass the largest Apple Watch Series 7’s 45mm display.

New Information Claims Biggest Apple Watch Series 8 Model Will Have a 50.5mm Display

Apple currently sells 45mm and 41mm versions of its wearable lineup, and with past predictions claiming a third member is expected to be added later this year, DSCC CEO and founder Ross Young decided to chime in. Responding to a question on Twitter regarding the Apple Watch Series 8’s display, the display analyst believes the screen of the upcoming flagship wearable will be increased to 1.99 inches, and if you do a little calculation, it will arrive at a 50.5mm diagonal display.

The aforementioned panel will be 12 percent larger than the 45mm variant of the Apple Watch Series 7 and 23 percent larger than the 41mm version of the same model. That’s not all because the Apple Watch Series 8 is reported to arrive in three versions. One is said to be the regular model, followed by an affordable SE version, then a rugged edition, with all three expected to be announced alongside the iPhone 14 family. However, Young did not mention if all three versions will be treated to a 50.5mm display since that can add up the component costs.

A bigger display will inherently bring in advantages for the wearer, with the most obvious one being a larger battery, resulting in longer runtimes for the Apple Watch Series 8. The extra space may also be used to incorporate a body temperature sensor, though the health feature will only arrive if it passes Apple’s internal testing. Sadly, despite the potentially larger screen real estate, the upcoming flagship wearable will retain the same SoC as the Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch Series 6.

The 50.5mm display size of the Apple Watch Series 8 may also mean it is the only model that had enough room for a body temperature sensor, whereas, the smaller versions ship without the feature. Currently, there is no way to confirm this change, but most of our questions will be answered during the official announcement, so stay tuned for future updates.

News Source: Ross Young