‘iPhone 9 Plus’ Launch to Happen Alongside Low-Cost Model, Reveals iOS 14 Code – A13 Bionic Will Also Be Running

Apple could be planning an iPhone 9 Plus launch, a model that’s expected to be the larger version of the iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2 that we’ve been hearing about for quite some time now. This information was unraveled through an iOS 14 code leak, which also states that the larger model will be fueled by the same A13 Bionic running in the iPhone 11 series.

Just Like the iPhone 9, the iPhone 9 Plus Will Have Touch ID Support

Since the iPhone SE 2’s display is rumored to measure 4.7 inches diagonally, the iPhone 9 Plus could sport a larger 5.5-inch screen. The last time there was ever any info on a bigger iPhone SE 2 variant was with the ‘iPhone SE 2 Plus’ report, but here’s the difference. That model was said to arrive in 2021, would not feature Face ID, but Touch ID support instead. Essentially, the display size of the iPhone 9 Plus could effectively mean that the iPhone 8 series would be replaced.

That’s because it’s easier to imagine this. Essentially, both the iPhone 9 Plus and iPhone 9 are re-branded iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, but with upgraded internals. 9to5Mac also reports that both the iPhone 9 and iPhone 9 Plus will sport solid state Home buttons, meaning that there will be no moving parts. Instead, the simulated clicking sound will be thanks to the existence of the Taptic Engine, a feature that originated in the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus back in 2016.

Though the price of the iPhone 9 is said to start from $399, it’s possible that the iPhone 9 Plus launch talks about a $499 price for the 64GB model. This will be an excellent middle-ground for both models, considering that they will be more powerful and cheaper than the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. It’s possible Apple recognized the importance of low-cost iPhones. After all, the iPhone 11 was the second-best-selling model for 2019, despite the fact that this model launched in September of that year. In just a few months, it garnered immense popularity, so the same success could be replicated by these models.

Looking at the stats alone, this will give Apple more than enough encouragement to churn out more models like this in the future. With that being said, I’m sure a lot of people wanting to switch to a cheaper iOS device would be excited for the iPhone 9 Plus launch.

Source: 9to5Mac