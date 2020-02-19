iPhone SE 2 Mass Production Could Be Delayed Due to Coronavirus Outbreak, Claims Latest Report

The iPhone 9, or iPhone SE 2 has been in the limelight for quite a while now, and thanks to the coronavirus epidemic, the industry is a bit shaken as to what comes next. Will Apple be forced to delay the unveiling, or is there something else. A previous report states that the coronavirus won’t be putting a dent on the iPhone SE 2 launch that’s expected to happen in March at a dedicated media event, but mass production of the low-cost model may be affected.

New Report Claims the iPhone SE 2 Production Is Likely Delayed Until Sometime in March

Information published by Nikkei says that Apple will ‘likely miss its schedule’ for mass production of the iPhone SE 2, though in this case, the report mentions the model name iPhone 9. According to a previous report, Apple was expected to commence mass production of the low-cost model from February, but Nikkei reports that it is likely delayed until sometime in March. The report cites ‘multiple sources’, stating that it would be difficult for Apple to maintain its original production schedule at this point.

iPhone SE 2 Launch Date Said to Be April 3; Apple’s Media Event May Take Place by the End of March

Currently, Apple suppliers are operating at between 30- 40 percent of their original capacity, so delays will most definitely be experienced. This can also mean that iPhone supply constraints might extend into April, making things difficult for Apple. It’s not reported if the iPhone SE 2 launch will be delayed; only that the mass production part will be affected. This can mean that Apple will go about its usual business of announcing this model, which is rumored to start from $399 for the 64GB model. However, the actual release date in major markets might be set much later.

This has happened before during Apple’s September 2017 keynote when the iPhone X was announced. The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus were released much earlier, while the iPhone X was available for customers later in November instead of September. Despite this apparent setback, Ming-Chi Kuo has reported that Apple expects to ship around 20 million iPhone SE 2 units in 2020, with an optimistic figure being 30 million units. This reveals that the model could be a popular pick thanks to not just its affordability, but the value that comes with that starting price.

If you’re not aware, the iPhone SE 2 is expected to ship with an A13 Bionic, the same silicon fueling the iPhone 11 family, coupled with 3GB of LPDDR4x RAM. For Apple’s sake, the mass production phase shouldn’t face any more hurdles than it is currently expected to overcome.

Source: Nikkei