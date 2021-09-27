Apple Engineers Introduced Fewer Design Changes to the iPhone 13 to Spend More Time on Next Year’s iPhone 14

The iPhone 13 lineup does not boast significant design changes, save for a smaller notch, slightly bigger cameras, and being heavier than the previous-generation iPhone 12 series. Now a report claims that the reason for these minor changes was that Apple engineers were working on something bigger, which you can already guess is the iPhone 14 series.

Massive Design and Material Changes Reportedly Arrive for the iPhone 14 - Apple Rumored to Ax the ‘mini’ Version

If you have heard anything from past reports, you will know that the iPhone 14 is expected to arrive with massive cosmetic changes. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple will unveil a brand new entry-level model, along with redesigned ‘Pro’ variants. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo earlier claimed that Apple is testing out punch-hole-style displays for some iPhone 14 models, and after a few months, we were greeted with a jaw-dropping revelation about the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Apparently, both the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will adopt punch-hole-style front-facing cameras, with Apple reportedly using a titanium alloy chassis for both models. All Face ID components could be hidden underneath the display, with only the front-facing camera visible to users. However, do not get excited just yet, because one display analyst states that under-screen Face ID is not finalized, so depending on the progress, Apple may switch to the notch if the prototypes are not up to the company’s quality.

2022 may be the year when Apple’s increases the primary camera’s maximum imaging resolution for the first time. A previous report states that the ‘Pro’ models will feature 48MP main cameras, while all iPhone 14 models will support 8K video recording. Apple may also bring autofocus support to the ultrawide camera. For next year, we may see four iPhone 14 models, but the company is not expected to launch a ‘mini’ version, presumably due to poor sales.

Instead, we could be greeted with two 6.1-inch models, followed by two 6.7-inch variants, with two of them featuring a lower price than the remaining. Apple is also reported to switch its entire iPhone 14 range to tout LTPO OLED screens, meaning all four of them can have variable refresh rate displays. There is far too much information to digest at this current time, and we can suspect that those who have not upgraded to the iPhone 13 will be mustering up patience as they wait for 2022 to start.

