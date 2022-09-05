iPhone 14 Lineup’s Key Specifications Shown in Paper Sheet, New Leak Also Shows Pricing Details

With only a few days remaining for Apple to officially announce its iPhone 14 lineup, a paper sheet reveals the key specifications of all four models and how each of them will differ from one another. To remind you, there is no iPhone 14 mini, but that was expected if we go through previously published reports.

Pricing Leak Shows the Base iPhone 14 Will Cost Around $967 in China

A sheet of paper originating from Weibo shows all iPhone 14 models, along with the display size and resolutions. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro share the same panel size and resolution, just like the larger iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max. This is significantly different than the iPhone 13 series, where resolutions varied between the Pro and non-Pro models.

In case you cannot tell from the image, the two models with a 6.1-inch screen will have a 2532 x 1170 resolution, while the larger ones will have a 2778 x 1284 resolution. Maximum brightness on the Pro models is said to reach 1200 nits, while the regular ones will resonate at 1000 nits. The 48MP main camera on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are said to support 8K video recording, while the 12MP units on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will be limited to 4K.

It is no surprise to see that the iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the heaviest of all four models, weighing in at 255 grams. However, the premium model will not tout the biggest battery despite sharing the same display size as the iPhone 14 Max. Fortunately, the power-efficient A16 Bionic will likely compensate for that and deliver astounding ‘screen-on time’ per charge.

Also, in case you did not notice, all iPhone 14 models will ship with 6GB RAM, but the underlying technology will be vastly different depending on which version you purchase. For instance, the Pro models will get faster, more efficient LPDDR5 RAM, while the less expensive versions are rumored to be treated to the A15 Bionic and LPDDR4X memory. As for internal storage, the iPhone 14 series will be offered in 128GB variants, up to 1TB.

Pricing in China when using direct currency conversion brings us to $967 for the 128GB version of the iPhone 14 and $2,0005 for the 1TB model of the iPhone 14 Pro Max. You can check out all the differences on the paper sheet given above while also reminding yourself to treat this information with a pinch of salt, at least until Apple’s official announcements kick off on September 7.

News Source: Weibo