iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Under-Screen Face ID Has Not Been Finalized, Says Display Analyst
Shortly after we reported that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max would feature under-screen Face ID, along with a punch-hole front-facing camera as part of a new leak, one display analyst has commented on this design’s probability. Apparently, Apple is exploring this option, but the decision is yet to be finalized.
Implementing Under-Screen Face ID Is Simpler Compared to Under-Screen Cameras
Given how under-screen cameras deliver shoddy image quality, we can understand Apple’s hesitation in using it on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max instead sticking with a punch-hole-style camera. However, under-screen Face ID may not work all that well either, which is why Ross Young states on Twitter that the change has not been finalized.
Though capturing image and video from the front-facing camera might not see a compromise, under-screen Face ID might suffer from authentication issues as all the major components are will be present behind a display layer. This may prevent additional light from getting captured by the IR Camera and the Flood Illuminator, potentially causing issues for users when attempting to gain access to their iPhone’s home screen.
I would say under panel Face ID isn't final yet. Still being worked on. It is easier than under panel cameras though.
The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max may offer in-screen Touch ID as a secondary security feature, but knowing Apple, it would not compromise on the effectiveness of its hardware just so it can play catch-up with the rest of its competitors. Assuming under-screen Face ID underwhelms the company, we might see both the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max touting notches, albeit smaller ones, just like the upcoming iPhone 13 series.
Previously, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that in-screen Face ID and a periscope camera system might become a reality in 2023 while also stating that some iPhone 14 models will feature a punch-hole camera. If under-screen Face ID is easier to implement than under-screen cameras, we have high hopes that a fresh design will go into mass production. So far, these are all the details we have for you, but we have additional coverage of next year’s iPhones, so be sure to check them out below.
