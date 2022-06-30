iPhone 14 Models to Feature Stronger Demand in China Compared to iPhone 13

Apple is planning to launch the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models later this year. The new flagship iPhone 14 Pro will feature a dual cutout display for Face ID and a front camera. Altogether, we are expecting major changes this year. A new prominent analyst suggests that the demand for iPhone 14 series will be stronger in the Chinese market compared to the current iPhone 13 models. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

iPhone 14 Will Beat the Demand of the iPhone 13 in China, Possibly Due to the New and Larger iPhone 14 Max

In a new Twitter thread, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stated that a new survey “indicates that some Chinese distributors/retailers/scalpers have to pay the highest prepaid deposit ever for iPhone 14 to ensure a sufficient supply, implying the iPhone 14 demand in the Chinese market will likely be higher than expected.”

Users Can Repair Their Google Pixel Phones Thanks to iFixit

(1/4)

The demand for iPhone 14 in the Chinese market may be stronger than that of the iPhone 13 from the viewpoints of distributors/retailers/scalpers. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) June 30, 2022

The Apple analyst also noted that the iPhone 14 shipment forecast of component suppliers and EMS is around 100 million and 90 million units in the second half of this year. This means that the strong demand for the iPhone 14 in the Chinese market will not pose a threat to other iPhone 14 orders after launch.

The iPhone 13 was a global success but Apple's sales went down by 4 percent in China year over year. Apple is expected to bring a new 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max model instead of the 'mini'. This will potentially create a strong demand in the Chinese market. Take note that the analyst shared his viewpoints with respect to distributors and retailers.

While the iPhone 14 series will come with a new model, the iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to feature major design changes. We are expecting a dual cutout display, support for an Always-On display to utilize iOS 16's Lock Screen widgets, and much more. As for internals, only the 'Pro' models are expected to come with an upgraded A16 Bionic chip while the standard variants will stick to the A15 Bionic.

We will share more details on the iPhone 14 models as soon as further information is available. This is all there is to it. folks. Share your valuable in sights with us in the comments section below.