2022 iPhones to Feature 48MP Main Camera With 8K Video Recording Support

Apple has been using a 12MP primary sensor on its iPhones for a significantly long period, and that might change with the introduction of the 2022 iPhones. According to an analyst, Apple will switch to a 48MP sensor next year, along with some other upgrades, as you will soon find out.

Analyst Claims the 2022 iPhone 14 Lineup Will Take Smartphone Camera Photography to the Next Level

Ming-Chi Kuo provides his predictions on the 2022 iPhones, stating that aside from a 48MP main camera, Apple will bring 8K video recording support to these models. Once again, the technology giant will reportedly be late to the party when it comes to bringing out features its competitors has already introduced. However, Android flagships with 8K video recording support cannot exceed the 24FPS mark, and there is a limited amount of time to record as the sensor can overheat.

Apple Might Use a Punch-Hole Display Instead of a Notch for Some 2022 iPhone Models

Kuo claims that the iPhone 14 featuring a 48MP sensor will not just output 12MP photos, but the upgraded sensor will take smartphone camera photography to the next level. We also feel that when Apple does introduce 8K video support for the 2022 iPhones, users would be able to record as much as the devices’ storage allows. The company was the first in the smartphone business to introduce 4K 60FPS video support when it unveiled the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X back in 2017.

In reply, Samsung introduced the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus with similar features, but these flagships could not record 4K 60FPS footage for more than five minutes. Kuo also believes that the 2022 iPhones would have 8K video recording support as watching such clips on an 8K TV would provide a better user experience. He states that the video output would be more suitable for augmented reality and mixed reality devices, suggesting that Apple’s forthcoming headset could take advantage of a higher resolution.

In related news, Kuo mentioned that some 2022 iPhones would feature a punch-hole style display instead of a notch, so we will be looking forward to this design change. As for the 48MP camera and 8K video support, are you excited for these upcoming features? Tell us down in the comments.

