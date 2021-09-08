iPhone 14 Pro Max Design Leaked; Apple to Introduce Top-Centered Punch-Hole Camera, Titanium Build, More

The iPhone 13 series is not officially here, and already we are getting our first look at the iPhone 14, or more specifically, the iPhone 14 Pro Max. In this latest revelation, Apple might finally be getting rid of the notch in favor of a punch-hole camera, along with a new chassis.

Face ID Array Not Being Eliminated as It Might Be Found Underneath the iPhone 14 Pro Max’s Screen

If you were waiting for the iPhone 13, Jon Prosser’s fresh update might force you to hold onto your purchase. Apparently, Apple is getting rid of the notch with the iPhone 14 Pro Max’s release, something that analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted earlier this year, though he said that the technology giant might bring the change to some models, not all. Does this mean that Apple is getting rid of Face ID?

Not quite, because according to Prosser, the Face ID camera array will be found underneath the screen, while the actual sensor responsible for capturing images and video will be visible in a punch-hole form. Apple is likely taking this route and not for an in-screen solution because it knows that the current-generation technology severely cripples image quality. However, Kuo has predicted that in-screen Face ID and a periscope camera system might become a reality in 2023.

Aside from the change at the front, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is also said to feature a Titanium chassis, but it looks like this premium look will be reserved for the more expensive variants. The change in build materials is said to make both the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max more durable and less prone to scratches. The volume buttons are said to feature a rounded shape, resembling the buttons on the iPhone 4 and iPhone 5.

Apple is also said to introduce redesigned speaker grilles, and it could get rid of the camera bump, with all lenses sitting flush with the rear side of the iPhone 14 Pro Max. So far, these are all the details we have for you, but we have additional coverage of next year’s iPhones so be sure to check them out below.

News Source: FrontPageTech