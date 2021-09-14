iPhone 13 Features a 20 Percent Smaller Notch But it is a Tad Bit Taller

Apple just launched the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro models. The new models come with faster internals, improved cameras, and enhanced battery life. However, one of the most noticeable hardware changes that came with the release is a smaller notch. While the notch is 20 percent smaller, it is a little taller than the iPhone 12 notch. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

iPhone 13 Notch Shrunk in Width But Grew in Height Due to the New TrueDepth Camera Layout

If you all remember the Google Pixel 3XL, it featured a smaller notch in width but gigantic height. While that is not the case with the new iPhone 13 models, the notch is indeed a tad bit taller than the previous models (via 9to5mac). To be fair, users will not even notice the minor difference. The new change comes as the company redesigned the layout of the TrueDepth camera housing. The speaker grill is now shifted to the top above the camera module.

Apple said that the TrueDepth camera now fits in 20 percent less space which is all thanks to the repositioned speaker. While it should not have an impact on the notch height, it seems it grew a little taller with the new layout. The difference in height is only 1mm. However, we are still glad that the company reduced the size of the notch. Check out the iPhone 13 announcement here.

While the taller iPhone 13 notch would not have a major impact on the user experience, we wish Apple eliminates it completely in the future. What are your thoughts on the notch size? Let us know in the comments.