Apple Might Use a Punch-Hole Display Instead of a Notch for Some 2022 iPhone Models

It is possible that Apple is experimenting its 2022 iPhone line with prototypes sporting punch-hole style displays. Most Android phone makers have gravitated away from the notch in favor of a punch-hole-style display to deliver that high screen-to-body ratio, delivering more screen real estate to the user. Apple may be adopting the same approach, according to a word from a popular analyst.

Apple May Adopt the Punch-Hole Design if Production Yields Are Good Enough, According to the Latest Report

Ming-Chi Kuo is back with another prediction, this time for Apple’s 2022 iPhone range. According to him, high-end iPhone models will adopt this design at a minimum. This suggests that if Apple plans on launching four models like it is expected to do this year, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature punch-hole designs. However, if everything goes according to plan, and if Apple sees that production yields are healthy, then all models could adopt a punch-hole design.

While it is excellent news to hear that 2022 iPhone models may potentially feature get punch-hole designs to provide users with increased screen real estate, it is not detailed how Apple will maintain features like Face ID. Remember, the notch is important to house all the important hardware inside that space, so assuming Apple gets rid of it while adopting a punch-hole design, where will those components go? Underneath the display, just like under-screen cameras we have been hearing about?

Sadly, the report did not specify this, so we will have to wait and see what Apple plans for the future. It definitely sounds like an interesting take on the design aspect, especially when we have grown accustomed to seeing iPhones shipping with a notch. Would our readers want to see such a design shift? Tell us down in the comments. While you are it, you might want to check out a beautiful concept below, which envisions the 2021 iPhone SE with a punch-hole design.

Image credits - Svetapple

News Source: Macrumors