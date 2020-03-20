2020 5G iPad Pro Launch Rumored to Happen by the End of the Year With A14X Bionic Upgrade Reportedly in Tow

With the 2020 iPad Pro launch over, a lot of customers would be disappointed over the lack of 5G connectivity. However, just like a previous report pointed out, it’s possible that a 2020 5G iPad Pro launch might take place later this year, and for those who haven’t yet decided about making a purchase, you might want to wait a little.

New Info States That the 2020 5G iPad Pro Will Retain the Same Upgrades as the Newly Launched Models

A tweet from Jon Prosser, who runs the YouTube channel FrontPageTech, talks about the 2020 5G iPad Pro launch with one major change; the addition of Apple’s A14X Bionic. For those that don’t know, both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models that were just recently unveiled feature the company’s A12Z Bionic silicon. According to a leaked benchmark, the chip is barely faster than the last-gen A12X Bionic found in the 2018 iPad Pro family. This would make the A14X Bionic one heck of a performance upgrade.

5G iPad Pro Launch Expected to Take Place in Late 2020 – 5nm A14X Bionic Will Likely Power These Models

At the same time, the A12Z Bionic only gives the impression of an incremental update over the A12X Bionic, which would also explain why Apple retained the ‘A12’ naming scheme and not switch over to calling it the A13X or A14X Bionic. This can only mean that the 2020 5G iPad Pro launch will be a sweeter deal for customers as not only will they able to experience a potential performance increase, they’ll get to have 5G support too.

This year is also the first when Apple is expected to use 5G modems in its iPhone 12 lineup. According to a previous rumor, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X55 5G modem will most likely be used for all four models this year. The upcoming 5G iPad Pro family could sport the same modem, but we’re just a little concerned about this and we’ll tell you why. Considering Qualcomm has reportedly hiked the price of its modems, don’t expect any 2020 5G iPad Pro model to come cheap if they do support next-generation connectivity.

New 5G iPad Pro coming towards the end of this year (barring any further delays). A14X chip. Same everything else. 🧻🧻🧻🧻🧻 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) March 19, 2020

Prosser also mentions in the tweet that apart from the A14X Bionic, everything else will remain the same. This means you’ll get the same dual-camera with LiDAR scanner, and the same design. He doesn’t mention the possibility of Apple marketing mini LED technology for its 2020 5G iPad Pro launch, which is very strange, considering the number of reports going around.

As for the A14X Bionic, we suspect it will be made using TSMC’s 5nm technology, as the semiconductor manufacturer will reportedly commence mass production of its new node in April. When it comes to the 2020 5G iPad Pro launch, we believe Apple’s iPhone keynote will be the ideal event for this product unveiling.

Of course, it’s recommended that you treat this tweet with a pinch of salt as Apple just got done with launching new products. If anything changes down the road, we’ll update you accordingly. Stay tuned.

Source: Twitter (Jon Prosser)

