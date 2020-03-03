According to renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is working on six mini-LED products, including a 14.1-inch MacBook Pro.

Apple is Set to Launch a 14.1-inch MacBook Pro with Mini-LED this Year, Including Five Other Mini-LED Display Products Including iPads and iMac

If the latest investor note by Ming-Chi Kuo is anything to go by, then we are set to see a total of six products from Apple that will boast a mini-LED display. This includes a 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 27-inch iMac Pro, 14.1-inch MacBook Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro, 10.2-inch iPad and a 7.9-inch iPad mini. The most interesting of the bunch is the 14.1-inch MacBook Pro, which is going to replace the current 13.3-inch model completely, just like how the 16-inch did over the 15-inch model.

The product research and development for mini LED remain unaffected by the COVID-19. The visibility for commercialization has even exceeded the expectations in our previous report. The trend for Apple’s development and promotion of mini LED are more identifiable in five years. We predict that Apple is currently developing six mini-LED-support products (vs. the previous report of only two products), including a 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌, a 27-inch ‌iMac Pro‌ in 4Q20, a 14.1-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ (upgraded from 13.3-inch), a 16-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌, a 10.2-inch ‌iPad‌, and a 7.9-inch ‌iPad‌ mini in 2020.

The note touches on an interesting little bit as well, suggesting that Apple's mini-LED supply remains completely unaffected by COVID-19, otherwise known as Coronavirus.

The release time-frame of these products is somewhat of a mixed bag. We can expect these products to come out between 2020 and 2021. Expect the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with mini-LED to come out in the fall of 2020 whereas the 14.1-inch MacBook Pro could launch at the end of this year, according to previous notes from Ming-Chi Kuo. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro with mini-LED is expected to be a high-end option available to users while the rest of the lineup will most likely have a regular LCD display.

Apple is expected to hold a press event in March where the company will most likely aunch a brand new, cheaper iPhone and maybe a refreshed lineup of the iPad Pro. But again, given today's revelation from Mini-Chi Kuo, it seems as though we might not see a refresh of the pro tablet lineup from Apple just yet.

Or maybe we just will!