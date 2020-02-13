5G iPad Pro Launch Expected to Take Place in Late 2020 – 5nm A14X Bionic Will Likely Power These Models

Apple is widely expected to release 5G-capable iPhones this year and there is mounting evidence that the 5G iPad Pro launch will also happen around the same time. Although the iPad Pro is due for an upgrade this year, earlier it was believed that perhaps the Cupertino giant will not crank out a 5G-ready slate before 2021 but DigiTimes claims that a 5G-enabled iPad Pro is coming this year.

Triple Rear Camera Belonging to the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max Could Become a Part of Upcoming 5G iPad Pro Launch

Last month, the outlet alerted us to the possibility of the Cupertino giant working on a 5G iPad Pro, claiming that Taiwan’s Advanced Semiconductor Engineering will provide antenna-in-package for the upcoming tablet and iPhones. Now it’s being reported that the 5G iPad Pro launch will take place in 2020, which means it might break cover with the iPhone 12 lineup in September.

Both the devices will likely be powered by TSMC’s 5nm A14 chips and these two will probably support both sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G band for improved connectivity. However, the 5G iPad Pro launch will most likely be accompanied by a significantly powerful A14x Bionic. It’s also speculated that Apple’s demand for 5nm A14 chips will be up to 60 percent higher than for the 7nm A13 mobile processor, hinting at the company’s intention of increasing market share in the 5G category. After all, the company is a late entrant to the segment, and it probably wants to hit the ground running.

Since new features usually make their way to iPhones before iPads, it’s unlikely that the 5G iPad Pro launch will take place in March or October. According to previously leaked CAD renders, the new iPad is tipped to come with a triple rear camera system, a new Time-of-flight 3D Sensor and might also get a new version of the Smart Keyboard. While the iPhones will likely use the Snapdragon X55 modem for 5G connectivity, it’s not known which chip the iPad Pro will use. We will likely get to hear more about it in the coming months.

